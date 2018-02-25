Mega sports events to be organised at Shrine Board’s Sports Complex

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 24 -
The 5th meeting of the Governing Council of Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra, held recently took a number of important decisions for nurturing sporting talent and arranging mega sports events in the coming months to promote sports in the area.
Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Sports Complex, chaired the meeting. Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to the Governor and Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, and Anshul Garg, Additional CEO and a number of prominent sportspersons including Ashwani Nachappa, former International Athlete (Arjuna Awardee); Sanjeeva Singh, former International Archer (Arjuna/Dronacharya Awardee); Samaresh Jung, International Shooter (Arjuna Awardee); Kuldeep Handoo, eminent Wushu player and National Coach; besides Ashok Kumar, Director Sports, SMVDSB, all of whom are members of the Governing Council, participated in the deliberations. Ranjit Kalra, Member, J&K State Sports Council, attended the meeting as a Special Invitee. Hem Kant Prasher, Chief Accounts Officer and Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO of the Shrine Board were also present.
The Governing Council discussed the draft Calendar of Activities of the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex for 2018-19. The sports activities planned to be organised include various State level competitions in the disciplines of archery, volleyball, basketball, shooting and wushu in coordination with the respective State Associations. The Council approved the holding of a national level marathon race at Katra besides conducting summer and winter coaching camps in identified sports and games. The meeting emphasised the need for working out detailed modalities for organising these events which will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Governing Council. Ashwani Nachappa, Sanjeeva Singh and Samaresh Jung expressed their appreciation at the proposed calendar and described it as comparable to those prepared by national level sporting institutions.
For strengthening sports infrastructure in various educational institutions of the remote areas in the vicinity of the Shrine, the Governing Council approved a proposal for providing sports material and equipment amounting to Rs. 5 lakh to some of the identified schools.
The meeting also deliberated on a scholarship scheme for providing financial support to some of the talented players of the area having adequate potential to make a mark in varied sports disciplines. They will be imparted intensive coaching to make considerable improvements in their sporting skills thus facilitating them to successfully compete at national and international level championships and win medals. The scheme was approved by the Governing Council and recommended to be placed before the Chairman of the Board for final approval.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhan emphasized that coaching of young players is a key activity which needs maximum focus. He added that Governor N.N. Vohra, Chairman of the Shrine Board, has desired that more and more youth from the rural and remote areas need to be associated with the sports activities being undertaken by the Board so that a much larger number of boys and girls get benefitted from the facilities put in place at the Sports Complex.
0 Comment(s)