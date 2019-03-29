Mega mock exercise on flood disaster management held in Sgr

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A mega mock exercise on floods disaster management was Thursday held at Nehru Park here where a flood-like situation was created and demonstration of rescue operations given as part thereof.

The mock exercise cum awareness program was held jointly by the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Management Authority and District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar.

Practical demonstration of search and rescue operations during floods was given during the mock exercise on floods disaster management. Demonstration of innovating with household items that can be used during floods was also a part of the exercise.

The aim of the mock exercise was to evaluate the emergency response plan and standard operating procedures of the Srinagar district administration.

It was also aimed at checking the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders to enhance the coordination among the emergency support functions of various departments.

The programme also included an exhibition segment in which the first response equipment of SDRF were showcased on the occasion.

Besides Civil Defence and State Disaster Response Force, all concerned line departments including Education, Health, PHE, I&FC, UEED, SMC, Traffic, PDD, F&E Serviced, Information, Police, Traffic, Transport and Revenue were involved and took part in the mega mock exercise.

Two hundred Aapda Mitra volunteers of the district taking part in the mock exercise were offered hands-on training in floods disaster management on the occasion. Hundreds of people were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who was present on the occasion said the exercise was the first step towards strengthening the district management apparatus of the district.

He said different agencies have been roped in for suggestions as to how the disaster management plan of the district can be improved and said measures aimed at result-oriented mechanism of a strong disaster management apparatus are being worked out.

ADC Srinagar KK Sidha, Director Disaster Management, RTO Kashmir, representatives of NDRF, SDRF and Civil Defence, and senior officers from all concerned line departments and Police and Traffic attended the meeting.