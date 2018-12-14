Mega legal services awareness camp held at Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Dec 13:
A mega legal services-cum-awareness camp was organized by District Legal Services Authority, Pulwama here on Thursday.
The camp inaugurated by Principal District & Sessions Judge Pulwama Mohammad Ibrahim and District Development Commissioner Ghulam Mohammad Dar under the aegis of NLSA and as per the directions of Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal.
The camp aimed to make people aware about their entitlements under various enactments and welfare schemes which are provided by various government departments.
As many as 32 stalls by different departments like Health, Education, FCS&CA, Social welfare, District Industries, J&K Bank, KVIB, Labour, Fisheries, Floriculture, Agriculture, Horticulture, Handicrafts, Handloom were installed.
During the camp, various heads of the departments highlighted different schemes implemented by concerned departments and urged upon the people to avail the benefits from these schemes. However, stalls were also installed to create awareness and information among the people through literature and brochures.
During the camp, Social Welfare Department distributed 10 motorized tricycles,28 hearing aid, and 2 wheelchairs among the specially challenged personnel, department of horticulture distributed 11 sanction letters, department of labor disbursed scholarship amount of 1.50 lac among 3 beneficiaries and registered 49 new beneficiaries ,Fisheries Department distributed castnets among bonafide fisherman community and a load carrier to 1 beneficiary, Municipal committee distributed cheques among 25 beneficiaries under Swach Bharat mission and CAPD also distributed gas connection sanctions among various beneficiaries.
On the occasion, Principal District & Sessions Judge expressed happiness over the participation of stakeholders from both government and non-government organizations in this camp and said that the positive approach and willingness shown by departments to help and serve the people of District has made this legal service camp a reality. He said that legal services authority is focusing on a paradigm shift from awareness to empowerment and DLSA Pulwama is committed to providing legal aid to the needy people particularly weaker sections of the society and the aim of organizing these legal services camp is to aware the public about various central and state-sponsored welfare schemes and programs being implemented in the district. He thanked district administration for support in organizing such a mega legal services camp with huge participation of people.
District Development Commissioner, G.M Dar gave a brief account of the services provided by various departments in the camp and sought the cooperation of the people in the smooth implementation of the social security schemes in the District. He thanked the officers of various departments and judiciary for their cooperation and tremendous support in holding Mega Legal Services Awareness at District Headquarter. While appreciating the huge participation of the people at the camp, DDC emphasized upon the district officers to provide the benefits of various schemes on the grass root level. Dar reiterated the commitment of his administration in ensuring a transparent accountable governance. On the occasion, DDC felicitated a bright disabled child with ten thousand rupees.
The camp was attended by Chief Judicial Magistrate, Secretary DLSA Khurshid ul Islam, ADC Pulwama, ACR Pulwama, Assistant Commissioner Revenue District Information Officer, district officers of various departments, Chairman TLSA Tral, Pampore and Awantipora, officers of the judiciary, Bar members besides a large number of beneficiaries and common people.