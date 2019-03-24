Mega Kashmir Chess Festival from March 26

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The All J&K Chess Association is going to organize Mega Kashmir Chess Festival 2019 in all districts of Kashmir valley.

A spokesperson in a statement said that under the ages of J&K State Sport Council, the championship is for senior, junior sub-junior for boys and girls and will be held from March 26 to March 31.

“The Mega Kashmir Chess Festival is sponsored by J&K State Sports Council in which Rs.1.50 lacs cash prize will be distributed among toppers. All the players of Kashmir valley are welcome to participate in it and registered themselves upto 25th March 2019 upto 2.pm in their respective respective. Details also available www.allj&kchess.com For details contact9906685844,7006401589,7006373715, 9697345389, 7006070128, 9858855012,” the statement said.