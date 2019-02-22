Mega Job fair held at Kulgam

Rising Kashmir NewsKULGAM, FEBRUARY 21:
District Development Commissioner Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani Thursday inaugurated one day job fair here at District Employment and Counselling Centre.
Over 25 stalls were established by Line Departments to make the youth aware about different employment programmes and schemes.
The DDC inspected the stalls established by the line departments including District Employment and Counselling Centre, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Animal husbandry, floriculture, Handloom, Sericulture, Lead Bank besides the corporate sector companies.
The DDC, while addressing the unemployed youth, said that the aim of organising the job fairs is to educate and aware the youth about various welfare and job oriented schemes of the Government. He also said that unemployment is a big challenge for the government as well as for parents and youth should avail the facilities and avenues of the Central and State sponsored schemes for setting up of own income generating units which can help the society to overcome unemployment problem .
AD Employment Kulgam informed the youth about various programmes.
Meanwhile, District Employment and Counselling Centre distributed 4000 forms among different categories of unorganised workers of district Kulgam for registration. Officers from Agriculture, Sheep, Fisheries, Handicrafts, Industries, Handloom, Horticulture, Sericulture, Lead Bank, were present on the occasion.