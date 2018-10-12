Mega fish farm to come up in Pakul Dul Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 11:
A mega fish farm funded by NHPC is coming up at PakulDul Kishtwar at a cost of Rs 4 crore.
This was stated during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries and Transport departments, Dr Asgar Samoon to discuss modalities for setting up of NHPC funded projects under Environment Management Plan (EMP).
The meeting was attended by Director Fisheries R N Pandita, Director Planning Fisheries department OmeraShafat, Joint Director Fisheries and senior officials of the NHPC.
Dr Samoon directed the officials to expedite the process of its setting up the mega plant to boost the fish farming in the Chenab valley.
He asked the officials of the NHPC to execute the projects keeping in view the laid down procedures and rules of the government.
He also stressed on the NHPC officials to adhere to the guidelines laid down by the concerned ministries for minimum damage to the environment, flora fauna where projects are being executed by them.
He also raised the issue of compensation to the Sheep and Animal Husbandry department for the disturbances caused to the Livestock due to the power generating projects.