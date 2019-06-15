Mega blood donation camp inaugurated on World Blood Donor Day

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To commemorate the 'World Blood Donor Day', Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo inaugurated a mega blood donation camp here today.

The camp was organized by Jammu and Kashmir State AIDS Control Society at Government Medical College, Srinagar in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMC, Srinagar.

The event was aimed to raise awareness of safe blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood.

While appreciating the organizers of the camp, Dulloo said that such initiatives help in saving thousands of lives when several people suffer due to lack of availability of blood.

He also appealed the youth to generously donate blood for saving the precious lives.

During the camp, students from Medical College, Islamia College and Amar Singh College Srinagar also donated the blood.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir State AIDS Control Society is celebrating the Day as a month-long activity during which seminars, symposiums, poster competitions will be held across all the educational institutions to create awareness among the masses regarding voluntary blood donation.