Meeting with ECI likely after 2nd week of Jan: CEO

‘State’s Election deptt fully prepared to hold polls’
Waseem RamzanSrinagar, Dec 30:
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailender Kumar Sunday said that the meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the conduct of assembly polls was scheduled to be held after the second week of January.
He said that if ECI decides to hold assembly polls even before the Lok Sabha polls, the State’s Election department would be ready.
Kumar said that in this regard the State government had already constituted two teams under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu.
“Prior to the meeting with the ECI, we will hold a meeting with the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to take a brief from them on the security requirements and other arrangements to be put in place for holding assembly polls in the State,” he said.
Ruling out that biting cold in winters could be a difficulty in holding polls in Leh, Kargil, Machil, Keran and other hilly and remote areas, the CEO said, “If people don’t face any difficulty in carrying out their normal activity then what can stop them from coming out to polling stations and casting their votes. Absolutely we won’t face any difficulty even if the elections are held in February.” KNS