Meeting on prevention of cruelty to animals held at Budgam

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting of Society for Prevention on Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) at New Conference Hall Budgam.

The meeting was attended by ADC, CPO, CAHO, DSHO, DFO, Addtt. S.P. DPO, Tehsildar Budgam, Asstt. Wildlife Warden Budgam, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Budgam, Counselors of MC Budgam and other respectable traders and citizens of Budgam.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the directions of J&K High Court. Chief Animal Husbandry Officer presented an overview of the constitution of the committee along with its aims and objectives.

DC Budgam stressed on formulating a holistic action plan for checking the menace of cruelty to animals. She prioritized on functioning of a slaughterhouse in Budgam town and shelter for stray and rescued animals.

Besides ensuring the provision of medicines available for the rescued/ injured animals, she called upon concerned to make sub-divisional and tehsil level committees also on the matter and conduct checkups on slaughtering animals for making quality mutton available to the public. On the occasion, she directed MC Budgam for making slaughterhouse functional expeditiously.