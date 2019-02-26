Meeting on election preparedness held in Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, FEBRUARY 25:
Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC, Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary who is also the District Election Officer Kargil convened a meeting with the nominated Nodal Officers at DC Office to review the preparedness and to discuss various issues regarding the smooth conduct of upcoming General Elections, 2019, in Kargil on Monday.
As per an official, Superintendent of Police Kargil Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonam Chosjor, Deputy District Election Officer Nargis Banoo besides other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
During the course of the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on all aspects of the District Election Management Plan (DEMP), Booth Level Election Management Plan (BEMP), District Security Management Plan and related aspects.
The meeting also discussed in detail about the physical verification of polling stations in the district, availability of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF), their vulnerability mapping and web casting and other issues.
The DC instructed the officers to ensure the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) to the general voters like provision of toilets, water, electricity and other related facilities. He stressed upon them to carry out necessary measures in this regard well in time. He also directed them to prepare the polling station wise list of PwD voters so as to ensure them provision of ramps, wheelchairs, hearing aids and other facilities.
The DC also directed the Chief Education Officer Kargil to activate the MDM kitchens in the designated Government schools in order to provide boarding and lodging facilities to the polling parties during elections.
As regards to the communication plan, the DC stressed on the officers of Police administration and BSNL to work in close coordination to put in place a seamless communication especially in the far off areas of the district.
The DC also directed the ADC to convene a meeting of the District Level Committee to assess the requirements of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) across the designated polling stations in the district so that requirements of urgent nature could be submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The DC directed the Nodal Officers to gear up their men and machinery for the smooth conduct of elections in the district.
The DC also took brief from the officers about the training calendar for imparting training and demonstration of the EVMs/VVPATs and other trainings to the polling personnel and desired that trainings are conducted in an organized and hassle free manner, the official added.