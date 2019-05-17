About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Meeting cum sensitization on NTCP held at Budgam

District Level Coordination Meeting cum Sensitization workshop for district heads of government departments, civil society members and other stakeholders under National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) was held today at New Conference Hall Budgam.
The meeting organized by Health department, discussed means to curb the menace of tobacco in the district threadbare.
District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar who presided over the programme instructed concerned to carry out holistic and comprehensive set of activities as provided in COTPA to curb the menace across the district. She stressed on concerned to work in synergy to bring improvement in curbing tobacco consumption in the district. She asked for installing signages at public places and government offices for awareness of hazardous impact on human health due to use of tobacco products. She instructed on intensifying mass awareness through media and urged school authorities to involve schools and colleges in the awareness campaigns.
The DDC also directed CEO Budgam and CMO Budgam to jointly organize No Tobacco Day programmes at all schools for better results. Among others, the programme was attended by CMO, DEPO, Farooq Ahmad Raina, Dy.SP Headquarter Feroz Yehya, Block Nodal Officers, Medical Officers, representatives of NGOs and other concerned.

 

