Meet giant teenager weighing 250 kg

July 27, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Parents appeal for help to seek treatment

For want of finances, treatment of an obese teenager—weighing more than two hundred kilogram has been halted for past four years.

Ameer Khan—who, is presently residing in a makeshift hut at Eidgah area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is only 19.

"He is 250 kilogram and his weight is increasing quickly," Abdul Rashid Khan, his father said. Ameer was born normal like his four other siblings but few years back he was diagnosed at a government hospital with unequal leg length. "One of his leg is very short than other," his uncle told Rising Kashmir.

Doctors recommended a surgery. "The surgery was to be done out of the state and we were informed that the surgery would cost up to rupees two and half lakh," the uncle said. He added that they were unable to manage this huge amount.

Rashid is a manual labourer who lives from hand to mouth. His earnings fall short to meet daily requirements of his family.

"Occasional charity by some good neighbors keeps the hearth of his house burning," his brother said. He said Ameer's parents want to treat their son so that he can walk on his legs again.

"He is dependent on helper for each and every thing, we want to see him independent," the parents said.

The parents appealed people of Kashmir for help. "We want people of Kashmir to help us so that we could start his treatment which is pending for last four years," they said.



