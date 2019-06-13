Medics call for establishment of Palliative care units in every DH

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior medics of Jammu on Thursday called for establishment of Palliative care units in every District Hospital to tackle

As per an official, it was said at first ever one day Continuing Medical Education (CME) regarding Palliative and Supportive Care was conducted at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Dr. Sushma Bhatnagar, Professor Head Onco-Anaesthasia and Palliative Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi and Dr. Cynithia Goh, Chair, Asia Pacific Hospice, Palliative Care Network, Senior Consultant, Division of Palliative Medicine, National Cancer Center, Singapore graced the occasion as resource persons and sharing their valuable experiences and foresight into the much neglected area of Medical Science.

Dr. Chander Parkash, Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu, in his inaugural address, stressed on the need of establishing Palliative care Units in every District Hospital.

Dr. Rohit Lahori, who is the Incharge of first ever established Palliative care center in the State, gave detailed presentation regarding the subject and also alarmed the stakeholders about the increasing trend of terminally ill patients, who are in need of Palliative care.

Dr. Sushma Bhatnagar, in her presentation, laid emphasis on importance of Palliative care, as there is an increased trend of non-communicable diseases, especially in the Asian Countries. She emphasized the need of adding Palliative Medicine as a subject in the Curriculum of the Medical Graduates. She also motivated the audiences, especially Physicians and Anaesthetists to adopt this noble field.

Dr Cynithia Goh, in her presentation gave an idea about the status of India in the field of Palliative Medicine, which still requires skill upliftment who can work for needy and helpless people.

Dr. Manoj Dhar, VC Jammu University, applauded the efforts of Health department for establishing first ever Palliative care unit in this Hospital which will be the Apex Center for whole Jammu Division for the management of terminally ill patients.

A galaxy of dignitaries including Professor Dr. Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, Ramesh Kumar, District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Sunanda Raina, Principal Medical College, Jammu, Dr. Shashi Soodan, Principal Medical College, Kathua, Dr. Pawan Malhotra, Principal ASCOMS, Deputy Director, Schemes, Jammu, HODs from Medical College and Jammu University, CMOs and Medical Superintendent from different districts, NGOs and Media was present on the occasion, the official added.