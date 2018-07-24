Medicover Fertility spreads its wings in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Europe’s leading healthcare provider Medicover Fertility has started its operations in Srinagar. With this facility, the company aims at helping childless couples in Srinagar and nearby areas by offering services with an unmatched combination of skill and technology.
A company handout said its highly experienced medical professionals would manage the facility.
It said Medicover Fertility organized a 2-day free health check-up camp on 22 and 23 July at their center in Ahmad Hospital, Nowgam Bypass, Srinagar.
“More than 70 people were benefited with this initiative. The consultations were given by the pioneer Dr Sweta Gupta - Clinical Director and Sr. Consultant, Fertility Solutions, Medicover Fertility along with her team.”
It said, “We have done camps like these in the past as well by covering the infertility affected areas in India. The implications of these problems somehow negatively affect the lives directly or indirectly. The society is witnessing an increased number of infertile patients.”
World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that in 2010, 48.5 million couples worldwide were unable to have a child.