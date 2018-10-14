Medicos pay homage to Dr Naseer, Dr Girija

Irfan YattooSrinagar, October 13:
Speakers at Government Medical College here on Saturday hailed the contribution of Dr. Naseer Shah and Dr. Girija Dhar for their tremendous services in medical sciences in Kashmir valley.
They were speaking on first memorial lecture organized by Dr. Naseer and Dr. Girija Memorial foundation at GMC auditorium.
Chairman Batra Heart Centre and Dean Academics and Clinical Research at Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre (BHMRC) New Delhi, Prof Upendra Kaul said Dr. Naseer and Dr. Girija have tremendously worked for the betterment of health sector in the valley.
While delivering the keynote lecture on ‘From coronary angiography to present day coronary interventions- A journey of 30 years’, Kaul said Dr. Shah and Dr. Girija were humble human beings and were icons of the medical profession in Kashmir. Recalling his memories with Dr. Shah, Koul said Shah was having a great interest in art and culture and history of the valley.
“Dr. Girija worked tirelessly for the upliftment of health sector. Her contribution is visible in Kashmir’s lone maternity hospital Lala Ded and she will be remembered always,” Koul added.
Koul who is also the son of the soil said trust will endeavor consistently to fulfill the vision and mission of Dr. Naseer Ahmed Shah and Dr. Girija Dhar.
On the occasion, Principal GMC, Prof Samia Rashid, who chaired the event, said that two teachers (Dr. Shah and Dr. Girija) have played a great role in nourishing the minds of students in the valley.
The Principal said no other investment is remembered than the investment in teaching, adding that education workforce is the foundation of every society.
“They inspired hope and imagination in their students and instill the love of learning,” she said, adding if people remember them as teachers it will be the biggest contribution towards honoring their legacy.
While paying homage to Dr. Shah and Dr. Girjia, the Principal said they will always be remembered for their contribution to the medical sector in the valley.
Noted pediatrician, Dr. Altaf Hussain, who is also an alumnus of GMC, narrated stories from his student days. He said Dr. Naseer was helping hand for every student in the college. Hussain described Naseer’s period as golden period for GMC Srinagar as the institution was ranked among the top four colleges of India.
“Dr. Naseer enhanced the stature of the GMC by expanding the post-graduate courses and getting them recognized by the Medical Council of India,” Hussain said.
He said Dr. Girija conceptualized, constructed and ran the first hospital for women in Kashmir -The Lal Ded Hospital which today is a landmark in Srinagar.
Renowned writer and social activist Meera Khanna described them as finest human beings, she has ever seen in her life. Khanna said she visited Kashmir before 18 years only due to their efforts. She said Dr. Naseer came back in 1958 from the UK and dedicated his life for upgrading the Medical structure in the valley. “The couple had the tremendous vision for Kashmir and helping hand for everyone,” she said.
Earlier, Dr Tina Anjila Shah and Dr Anil Kaul delivered a welcome address and urged to carry forward their mission and vision by Dr Naseer & Dr Girija Memorial Trust.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tina said trust will ensure best scholarships for medical students and cost-efficient medical care for vulnerable and for needy people. She said GMC is a place where her parents have spent most of their time and will continue to hold such meetings in future also.
Tina said trust will hold annual memorial lectures, in which the world’s best medical minds would be invited.
