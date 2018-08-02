Medicine with two different labels being sold in Anantnag

Shafat MirAnantnag:
The fake and relabelled drugs continue to flood markets in Anantnag with the authorities caught in a deep slumber.
A post on social networking site, Facebook, has gone viral in which a medicine, mouthwash, can be seen relabelled and sold to a woman patient after being prescribed by the doctor at district hospital Anantnag.
As per the post, the woman bought it from a local chemist shop from outside the government hospital at Janglat Mandi and it had two labels over it.
“I was at home when the label of this mouthwash got off on its own exposing the second label under it. My sister in law bought the mouthwash Hexwin manufactured by Surewin Healthcare for rupees 65 but the label beneath it showed the lesser price of 49 rupees only. It showed the different label in the name of Shine-US medicine which is manufactured by Femola Pharma. The manufacturing and expiry date had also been increased on the front label”, said a relative of the patient.
The nexus between pharma companies and doctors is to be blamed for this mess, in the valley mostly as doctors prefer fat commissions over the wellbeing of patients. If the drug control department had been doing its job sincerely, we wouldn’t come to this point today, said a senior doctor.
The Assistant Drug Controller, Mohammad Younis said they have already lifted samples from several shops of Janglat Mandi area and they have been conducting frequent raids to confiscate the fake drugs being sold in the market.
“I have directed the concerned drug inspectors to investigate this matter and whosoever is responsible will be taken to task. The samples have been seized from several shops and we usually keep on doing random checks and raids in the market and action is taken accordingly if we find any sort of violation. There is no question of any negligence on our part”, said Assistant Drug Controller.