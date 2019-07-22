Medical Worldwide organises seminar for MBBS aspirants

July 22, 2019 |

Medical Worldwide, an educational consultancy company organised an educational seminar for MBBS study abroad here in a local hotel.

Bukhara State Medical Institute represented by Dr. Gyan Ojha, City MEDICAL College, Dhaka, Bangladesh, represented by Vice Principal Jasmin Akhtar, Director Mohd.Haytul Islam, Sunil Kumar Sah from WRC Nepal and Senior Journalist Jitender Kumar from Delhi in presence of Rajeev Kumar CEO Medical Worldwide were present in the seminar.

The main point of discussion was to guide and facilitate more aspirants and provide them admission in colleges of their choice abroad in an easy manner.

As per analysis on medical admissions in India it is very difficult to get admission in India for average students whose is less and are financially weak.

Vice Principal Jasmin Akhtar invited all aspirants to visit the medical college for admission and assured them healthy and family like atmosphere along with quality education.

There were 13 medical colleges presented by Medical Worldwide on a single platform to work like a bridge between the colleges and aspirants.