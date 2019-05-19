Medical waste from SKIMS adding to Anchar Lake’s deterioration

May 19, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Massive pollution, encroachments, urbanization and illegal constructions continue to deteriorate the Anchar Lake.

According to the experts, the Lake used to be neat and clean and the water was used for drinking as well as for other domestic purposes. But now, the lake lying in the core of the city is ecologically degraded and under tremendous pollution load.

“One of the factors responsible for the deteriorating lake is the medical waste, which is coming from the nearby SKIMS (Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences). The solid and liquid waste has degraded the water bodies and poses a serious threat to the natural heritage and tourism industry of Kashmir,” they said.

Environmentalists said that very less percentage of wastewater generated is treated and the rest is discharged as it is in the lake.

In 2008, two furnaces were installed for the disposal of the wastes after the authorities of the SKIMS took measures on behest of the Pollution Control Board.

But among the two furnaces, only one remained in function which is not sufficient to cater to the function of disposal of all solid wastes.

In addition to it liquid waste is also a problem as there is no proper disposal for it.

Despite having the deteriorated condition of the lake, Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA) is yet to install STP around the lake.

As per LAWDA, there are only 5 STP’S in place in the city. One STP is at Brari Nambal, and other 4 STP's at Nallah Amir Khan, Hazratbal, Habak, and Laam.

“We have submitted the proposal of Anchar, including Gilsar and Khushalsar to the government and we will put the best efforts for the conservation of lake,” said Executive Engineer, Lakes, and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA), Ishtiyak Ahmad Shah.

He said that there is no doubt that the Anchar Lake is in deteriorating condition and the main factors are pollution and illegal constructions. “We have a project for Anchar Lake, Gilsar and Khushalsar. The project is about the conservation of these three water bodies. It requires thousands of Crores.

He said, currently, we are focusing on the preservation and protection of the Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake.

