Medical team constituted to monitor gastroenteritis outbreak in Sopore

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
The medical authorities in Sopore on Thursday constituted a team of medical officers and experts to monitor the situation after an outbreak of gastroenteritis in Ningli area and its adjoining villages in Sopore outskirts.
Earlier residents of Ningli and its adjoining villages in North Kashmir’s Sopore complained of headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting following the disease outbreak in the area.
Locals said that more than 50 families in the entire village showed symptoms of illness.
Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo said that there is a gastroenteritis break out in the area and medical teams are regularly keeping a check on it.
“20 patients have been received with gastroenteritis problems from Tarzoo and Ningli areas of Sopore. We have constituted a team of doctors and experts to monitor the situation in the area. Tomorrow another team will visit the area to keep an eye on the outbreak and find out the reasons for the outbreak,” Dr. Chalkoo said.
A medical official said that people need not to worry as it is a simple gastroenteritis breakout due to unhygienic habits of consuming food.
“The people of Ningli and Tarzoo consume water chestnuts without proper wash, which can be a reason for this outbreak. Polluted drinking water too can be a reason,” the official said.
He said that whole area is being constantly monitored as there is nothing to worry as everything is under control.