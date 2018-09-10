Medical opinion corroborates Police version

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Sep 09:
The preliminary medical report from Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar corroborates with the investigation of Jammu Kashmir Police in the Uri rape and murder case.
A top Police official from Baramulla Sunday said the preliminary medical report from GMC Srinagar corroborates Police investigation in the Uri rape and murder case.
He said the medical report reveals that the girl was hit on forehead with a weapon made of iron.
“The preliminary report from GMC Srinagar says that injuries and fractures have been inflicted by sharp edged and blunt objects,” the Police official said.
On Friday, the body of the minor girl of Boniyar was exhumed for a fresh post-mortem to clarify more medico-legal aspects which, earlier doctors at Baramulla hospital while performing autopsy could not do.
Earlier, Police had said that one of the accused Sahil had hit the rape and murder victim in the head with an axe, killing her on the spot while another accused Kaiser had gouged her eyes out with a sharp knife.
Police said all the material and weapons of offence including an axe and a knife were recovered at the instance of the accused.
The nine-year-old girl, according to Police, was murdered and gang-raped by her stepbrother and his three friends on pretence of his mother after she went missing on August 23.
Her decomposed body was found in the forest area of Trikanjan Boniyar area of Baramulla.