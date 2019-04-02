About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Medical officers seek relocation of postings, officials refuse

After the government cancelled the appointment of 437 Medical Officers (MO)— a group of MOs Monday demanded relocation of their postings back to Kashmir division stating that they are highly ‘meritorious’.
The meritorious doctors, who joined in Jammu hospitals, said after the cancellation order, at least 160 posts, have been left vacant in Kashmir alone.
“We have high merit in the list still we were placed at very far off places in Jammu division though many candidates who have low merit were posted in Kashmir,” said a delegation of medical officers.
They said the health department wants to fill vacancies in the valley by appointing doctors in waiting list which they said is injustice with them.
“We want our postings to be relocated from Jammu to Kashmir as we have high merit than those in waiting list people. Otherwise figuring higher in merit list would be of no use to us,” they said.
The MOs have made a representation to government Advisor to Governor for which they claim he agreed to their pleas and demand for relocation.
“We appeal Principal Secretary H&ME Department to give consideration to merit and relocate our postings to Kashmir division. It wouldn’t be any problem for them as we are around 15 posted in Jammu division,” they said.
The doctors approached the concerned authorities regarding the matter but they have refused to relocate them to Kashmir division citing the reason that posts were not vacant in Kashmir division.
Principal Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said there is no link between merit and postings.
“It is not necessary that one who has high merit and he/she will be posted at a specific place. There is no relation between merit and posting,” he said.
Dulloo said they are struggling to fill the posts which were vacant after the cancellation of 437 medical officers who failed to join in the state.
“We haven’t received the waiting list from Public Service Commission (PSC). We are waiting for that. Once the list comes it will be completed,” he said.
To augment the health care facilities in the rural and far-flung the health department completed the recruitment in 3 months and orders of appointment were issued to 921 MOs on January 14, 2019.

