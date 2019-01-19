Medical officers count ‘discrepancies’ in Govt’s adjustment list

Doctors must be ready to serve people across JK: Dulloo
Mansoor PeerSRINAGAR:
The recently posted Medical Officers in peripheral hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir said that there was no “uniformity” in the official list—while as the government said doctors must be ready to serve people across the state.
According to the list of posting of doctors as medical officers (MOs) by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department, hundred doctors from Kashmir have been posted at peripheral hospitals of Jammu division.
A doctor at GMC Srinagar, who has been selected as MO at Doda said more than a hundred doctors from the Kashmir region have been posted at the peripheral hospitals of Jammu.
“We want to serve people at peripheries in Kashmir. It is very difficult to go Jammu. There are family issues too that have not been taken into consideration,” the doctor said.
Except few, most of the doctors from Srinagar have been posted in Doda, Baderwah, Kishtiwar, Ladakh and Kargil with selected doctors alleging favouritism in postings.
“There are many discrepancies in the list. Many doctors have been given their choicest places of posting in their respective districts both in Jammu and Srinagar,” a group of doctors alleged.
They said there is no uniformity in medical officer list. “We fail to understand what criteria H&ME followed while selecting doctors for the peripheral hospitals in the State.”
They appealed the department to revisit the selection list saying it impossible for them to go to such places in Jammu region as they have to serve there for five years on probation.
The MOs have to work initially on probation for a period of five years and after completion of five years, their services will be declared permanent.
According to them, in the previous appointments the health department used to consult the respective Directorate of Health Services but from this year they skipped that option.
“There is no doctor in the new list from Jammu posted here.”
The appointees have been asked to submit their joining reports to their concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers within 21 days after the list was issued three days ago.
However, Principal Secretary to the Government, H&ME, Atal Dulloo told Rising Kashmir that there were more vacancies in Jammu hospitals than Kashmir.
“Out of total 921 Medical Officers selected by the department more selected candidates are from Kashmir but there were no vacancies. After difficulties we had to retain female doctors in the valley hospitals almost all of them,” he said.
Dulloo said after filling vacancies in Kashmir, male doctors were given other places in the State. “In Srinagar, there were no vacancies and nobody has been posted there (Srinagar).” H&ME issued appointment orders to 921 Medical Officers recruited after making relevant provisions in the rules which paved the way for making the recruitment fast-track.
Dulloo said that that the step has been taken to augment primary healthcare across the State. He said such steps were necessary, keeping in view the hardships faced by the poor people in the rural areas.