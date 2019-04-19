Medical Officer terminated in Kupwara for ‘denying’ ambulance to pregnant lady

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors body protest, says sacked medico denied opportunity of being heard

Government on Thursday suspended a contractual doctor for alleged gross negligence in Kupwara district of north Kashmir even as his colleagues protested against it saying that the medico was not allowed opportunity of being heard, a cordial principle of natural justice system.

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg, the medical officer Dr Bilal Ahmad has been terminated owing to gross negligence leading to the death of a new born at Kalaroose where he was posted.

As per the order, Dr Bilal Ahmad was hired as Medical Officer on contractual basis under NHM for SDH Kupwara in 2007.

Dr Bilal was transferred to PHC Kalaroose in 2013 on mutual basis and remained posted there.

"Recently a death of a new born of a patient namely Fatima Begum wife of Mohd Shafi Kholi of Daminy Kalaroose was reported in block Kalaroose owing to gross negligence of professional services on your part as per the enquiry report submitted by the committee constituted by Chief Medical officer Kupwara," the order reads, adding, " you have failed to uphold moral ethical and professional standards in service delivery which led to the death of the new born baby as confirmed by enquiry committee and corroborated by CMO".

As per the order, the enquiry committee found Dr Bilal of having denied ambulance service to the patient leading to loss of precious time in providing medical care to the pregnant lady which "tantamount the gross negligence on part of yourself towards your professional duties".

"CMO Kupwara (Convener Distt. Health Society Kupwara) vide his letter No:DPMU/NHN/Kup/65-67 dated 17-04-2019 has recommended for termination of your contractual services on the basis of gross negligence and failure to deliver professional services towards patient care as authenticated by the enquiry committee," the order reads further, adding now, therefore on the basis of recommendations of the CMO Kupwara and recommendations of the enquiry committee. The contractual service of Dr Bilal Ahmad, Medical Officer under NHM presently posted of PHC Kalaroose are hereby terminated with immediate effect vide order number DDCK/NHM/213-18.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held under the banner of Doctors Association Kupwara against the termination of Dr Bilal.

The protesting doctors said that Dr Bilal was not allowed his defence before termination which is against Principles of natural justice.

Meanwhile, locals of Kupwara hailed the decision by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and also urged him to see that CMO and BMO Kupwara should visit hospitals more regularly so as to oversee proper functioning of the health institutions in the district.

They said that the CMO and the other medical officers should be made more accountable and the deputy commissioner shall ensure that all the medical officers including CMO Kupwara shall reach their duties on time. They also requested the deputy commissioner to direct the CMO Kupwara to listen the public grievances with open mindedness.