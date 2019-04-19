About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Medical Officer terminated in Kupwara for ‘denying’ ambulance to pregnant lady

Doctors body protest, says sacked medico denied opportunity of being heard

Government on Thursday suspended a contractual doctor for alleged gross negligence in Kupwara district of north Kashmir even as his colleagues protested against it saying that the medico was not allowed opportunity of being heard, a cordial principle of natural justice system.
According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg, the medical officer Dr Bilal Ahmad has been terminated owing to gross negligence leading to the death of a new born at Kalaroose where he was posted.
As per the order, Dr Bilal Ahmad was hired as Medical Officer on contractual basis under NHM for SDH Kupwara in 2007.
Dr Bilal was transferred to PHC Kalaroose in 2013 on mutual basis and remained posted there.
"Recently a death of a new born of a patient namely Fatima Begum wife of Mohd Shafi Kholi of Daminy Kalaroose was reported in block Kalaroose owing to gross negligence of professional services on your part as per the enquiry report submitted by the committee constituted by Chief Medical officer Kupwara," the order reads, adding, " you have failed to uphold moral ethical and professional standards in service delivery which led to the death of the new born baby as confirmed by enquiry committee and corroborated by CMO".
As per the order, the enquiry committee found Dr Bilal of having denied ambulance service to the patient leading to loss of precious time in providing medical care to the pregnant lady which "tantamount the gross negligence on part of yourself towards your professional duties".
"CMO Kupwara (Convener Distt. Health Society Kupwara) vide his letter No:DPMU/NHN/Kup/65-67 dated 17-04-2019 has recommended for termination of your contractual services on the basis of gross negligence and failure to deliver professional services towards patient care as authenticated by the enquiry committee," the order reads further, adding now, therefore on the basis of recommendations of the CMO Kupwara and recommendations of the enquiry committee. The contractual service of Dr Bilal Ahmad, Medical Officer under NHM presently posted of PHC Kalaroose are hereby terminated with immediate effect vide order number DDCK/NHM/213-18.
Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held under the banner of Doctors Association Kupwara against the termination of Dr Bilal.
The protesting doctors said that Dr Bilal was not allowed his defence before termination which is against Principles of natural justice.
Meanwhile, locals of Kupwara hailed the decision by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and also urged him to see that CMO and BMO Kupwara should visit hospitals more regularly so as to oversee proper functioning of the health institutions in the district.
They said that the CMO and the other medical officers should be made more accountable and the deputy commissioner shall ensure that all the medical officers including CMO Kupwara shall reach their duties on time. They also requested the deputy commissioner to direct the CMO Kupwara to listen the public grievances with open mindedness.

Latest News

GoI suspends cross LoC trade via Salamabad, Chakan-da-Bagh

GoI suspends cross LoC trade via Salamabad, Chakan-da-Bagh

Apr 18 | Agencies
Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
DEO Kishtwar suspends Presiding Officer, PET

DEO Kishtwar suspends Presiding Officer, PET

Apr 18 | Agencies
India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Apr 18 | Agencies
LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Apr 18 | Agencies
Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Apr 18 | Agencies
14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

Apr 18 | Tahir Mushtaq
Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Apr 18 | Agencies
Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Apr 18 | Agencies
4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

Apr 18 | Agencies
3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

Apr 18 | Agencies
Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Apr 18 | RK Web News
Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Medical Officer terminated in Kupwara for ‘denying’ ambulance to pregnant lady

Doctors body protest, says sacked medico denied opportunity of being heard

              

Government on Thursday suspended a contractual doctor for alleged gross negligence in Kupwara district of north Kashmir even as his colleagues protested against it saying that the medico was not allowed opportunity of being heard, a cordial principle of natural justice system.
According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg, the medical officer Dr Bilal Ahmad has been terminated owing to gross negligence leading to the death of a new born at Kalaroose where he was posted.
As per the order, Dr Bilal Ahmad was hired as Medical Officer on contractual basis under NHM for SDH Kupwara in 2007.
Dr Bilal was transferred to PHC Kalaroose in 2013 on mutual basis and remained posted there.
"Recently a death of a new born of a patient namely Fatima Begum wife of Mohd Shafi Kholi of Daminy Kalaroose was reported in block Kalaroose owing to gross negligence of professional services on your part as per the enquiry report submitted by the committee constituted by Chief Medical officer Kupwara," the order reads, adding, " you have failed to uphold moral ethical and professional standards in service delivery which led to the death of the new born baby as confirmed by enquiry committee and corroborated by CMO".
As per the order, the enquiry committee found Dr Bilal of having denied ambulance service to the patient leading to loss of precious time in providing medical care to the pregnant lady which "tantamount the gross negligence on part of yourself towards your professional duties".
"CMO Kupwara (Convener Distt. Health Society Kupwara) vide his letter No:DPMU/NHN/Kup/65-67 dated 17-04-2019 has recommended for termination of your contractual services on the basis of gross negligence and failure to deliver professional services towards patient care as authenticated by the enquiry committee," the order reads further, adding now, therefore on the basis of recommendations of the CMO Kupwara and recommendations of the enquiry committee. The contractual service of Dr Bilal Ahmad, Medical Officer under NHM presently posted of PHC Kalaroose are hereby terminated with immediate effect vide order number DDCK/NHM/213-18.
Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held under the banner of Doctors Association Kupwara against the termination of Dr Bilal.
The protesting doctors said that Dr Bilal was not allowed his defence before termination which is against Principles of natural justice.
Meanwhile, locals of Kupwara hailed the decision by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and also urged him to see that CMO and BMO Kupwara should visit hospitals more regularly so as to oversee proper functioning of the health institutions in the district.
They said that the CMO and the other medical officers should be made more accountable and the deputy commissioner shall ensure that all the medical officers including CMO Kupwara shall reach their duties on time. They also requested the deputy commissioner to direct the CMO Kupwara to listen the public grievances with open mindedness.

News From Rising Kashmir

;