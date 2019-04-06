Medical emergencies, schools, tourists to be exempted: Div Com

April 06, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Ban temporary: IGP

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday said medical emergencies, schools and tourists would be exempted from two-day ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Addressing a presser in Srinagar, Khan said medical emergency, government employees, tourists, schools and election rallies would be exempted from the ban.

“Medical emergency cases, schools, business establishments on the highway, Agricultural land and orchards, or any kind of spontaneous emergency cases will be exempted after due scrutiny,” he said.

The Div Com said the ban on civil traffic would be only for highway and there would be no restrictions on plying of vehicles on parallel roads on the two days.

The government recently banned civil traffic on highway on two-days in a week (Wednesday and Sunday) to ensure smooth and safe passage of security convoys.

The ban would be from Baramulla through Srinagar, Qazigund, Jawahar-Tunnel, Banihal, and Ramban till Udhampur.

Khan said they have already directed concerned agencies on how to regulate the traffic on two days.

Asked whether tourists would also come under purview of ban, he said, “The tourist vehicles will be allowed to move after due scrutiny.”

“People, who have to travel to the airport, their tickets will be checked and allowed to move to Srinagar airport,” he said.

Khan said they have divided the highway into various zones and sectors. “The concerned magistrates along with police will be present in every sector of the highway”.

“The phone numbers of officials will be shared and people can talk to them in case of spontaneous emergency,” he said.

IGP Kashmir S P Pani said concerned Deputy Commissioners have been asked to collect details of schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, which fall on the highway.

“The students, teachers, doctors, and other staff will be provided the passes and their vehicles allowed to ply on the highway,” he said.

The ban, he said, is temporary for limited period.







