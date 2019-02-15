About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Medical, certificate distribution camp organized in Rajouri village

Published at February 15, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, FEBRUARY 14:

 A medical cum certificate distribution camp was organized on Thursday at village Dhandote, Budhal under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, Ved Parkash.
As per an official, the initiative was a sequel to outreach launched by Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Ajaz Asad, for providing services under PSGA at peoples' doorsteps.
Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri, Dr. Sunil Sharma, Block Medical Officer, Kandi, Dr. Iqbal Malik besides other senior officers were present.
About 210 patients with various diseases were examined and treated with free medicines during the camp. Besides, 241 certificates for old age, Medical fitness, and disability were issued to the beneficiaries on the spot.
During the camp, awareness regarding sanitation, Save Girl Child, benefit of institutional delivery, detail of Health Schemes were provided and pamphlets regarding the same were also distributed, the official added.

 

