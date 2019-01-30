Medical camp organized at District Jail Udhampur

Jammu, JANUARY 29:
A one day medical camp to diagnose non-communicable disease (NCD) was organized by Health Department Udhampur at District jail complex in Udhampur on Tuesday.
As per an official, superintendent District jail, Udhampur Harish Kotwal was the chief guest on the occasion.
During the camp, 263 jail inmates including staff members were examined by the Medical team, of which, 16 jail inmates were found diabetic who will be referred to the district hospital for further medical checkup and treatment.