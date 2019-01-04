Medical camp organised at sub-jail Hiranagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 03:
A team of Doctors checked 51 inmates during a free medical camp here at sub-jail Hiranagar organized by the prison department in collaboration with Government sub-district Hospital.
According to an official, during the camp, the jail inmates were screened for HIV/AIDS, septum and cancer, Tuberculosis and other ailments.
Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Sub Jail P.K. Modi, expressed gratitude to Dr. Rajinder Thappa, Senior Medical officer, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Physician, Daleep Kumar, Senior Pharmacist and Sunil Kumar, Lab Technician and Paramedical staff of the Sub District Hospital Hirangar for their cooperation and efforts.
The jail inmates also appreciated the efforts and measures taken by the Director-General Police, Prisons J&K for organizing the medical camp.