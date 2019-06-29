Medical camp held at Samba

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To facilitate the yatris of Shri Amarnath Ji annual Yatra, a free medical camp facility was today inaugurated at Chichi Mata Temple premises at Samba.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kulbhushan Khajuria, while inaugurating the medical camp, said that this will ensure free medical help to the pilgrims round the clock.

Senior officers of district administration besides officials of Indian System of medicines were present.