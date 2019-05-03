About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Sheikh Umar Ahmad

Medical Benefits of Fasting In Ramadan

‘People observe fasting as a religious obligation with only few knowing the medical benefits’

Fasting in Islam is a religious obligation and also good practice to ameliorate the health condition of body. It promotes elimination of toxins, reduces blood sugar and fat stores, and thus purifies one of the harmful residual reserves that damage the physiological makeup of body. It promotes healthy eating habits, develops patience and boost up immune system to prepare body against various physiological conditions. Here are some medical benefits of fasting in Ramadan which in quite some good ways help to develop a healthy bio-system. As the month of Ramadan starts in couple of days from now, we must keep track & acknowledge the medical benefits if offers in addition of it being as a religious obligation.

Fasting promotes Toxin Detoxification: we eat lot of processed foods in our day today consumables. These contain lots of additives which in some cases become toxins in the body and are stored in fats deposits. These promote production of advanced glycation end products (AGEs). In prolonged fasting, fat is burnt down and these toxins are released. The liver, kidneys and other organs in the body which are involved in detoxification eliminate out these toxins.
Fasting Rests Digestive System: Fasting provides rest to digestive organs. The normal physiologic functions especially production of digestive secretions continues but at reduced rates. This helps to maintain balance of fluids in the body. Breakdown of food takes place at steady rates with release of energy also following a gradual pattern. Stomach acids however continue to secrete, that is why patients with peptic ulcer are advised to approach fasting with caution or not to fast till their health condition improves greatly.
Fasting Resolves Inflammatory Response: Research studies claim fasting promotes resolution of inflammatory diseases and allergies as rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis and skin diseases such as psoriasis, with some experts asserting that fasting may promote healing of inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis.
Fasting Reduces Blood Sugar: Fasting increases breakdown of glucose so to continue required energy supply to the body. It reduces production of insulin which rests the pancreas. Glucagon is produced to facilitate the breakdown of glucose. The outcome of which is a reduction in blood sugar.
Fasting Increases Fat breakdown: The first response of the body to fasting is break down of glucose to supply energy and to keep normal metabolism in check. When glucose reserves are exhausted, ketosis begins. This is break down of fats to release energy. The fats stored in kidney and muscles are broken down to release energy which cleanses body of unwanted residual fats that promote cardio vascular and sclerotic diseases.
Fasting stabilizes high blood Pressure: Fasting is one of the non-drug methods of reducing blood pressure. It indirectly helps to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis which is clogging of arteries by fat particles. During fasting, glucose and later fat stores are used to produce energy with metabolic rate also reduced to a steady state and kept within limits. The fear-flight hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenalin are also reduced. This all benefits reduction in blood pressure.
Fasting Promotes Weight loss: Fasting promotes rapid weight loss by reducing the stores of fats in the body. As the weight loss happens gradually over a series of time, it helps to maintain a steady state of health.
Fasting Promotes Healthy diet: It has been observed that fasting reduces craving for processed and dry foods which promotes desire for natural foods, especially water and fruits. This is one way fasting promote healthy lifestyle and thus maintains the normal physiological well being of a person.
Fasting Boosts Immunity: When an individual is on balanced diet in between fasts, this can boost immunity. Elimination of toxins and reduction in fat store also helps the body rejuvenate out of a bad health state. When individuals take fruits to break a fast, they increase the body's store of essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamins A and E are good antioxidants readily available in fruits. They help to boost immunity.
Fasting May Help to Overcome Addictions : Fasting has been found help addicts reduce their cravings, for nicotine, alcohol, caffeine and other substance abuse by developing patience in them. Although there are other regimens required to resolve addictions, fasting can play a role. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, malnourished people, and individuals with cardiac arrhythmias and renal or liver problems are advised to fast after consulting a physician.
(Author is a Research Scholar)

biotechumar@gmail.com

 

 

 

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Sheikh Umar Ahmad

Medical Benefits of Fasting In Ramadan

‘People observe fasting as a religious obligation with only few knowing the medical benefits’

              

Fasting in Islam is a religious obligation and also good practice to ameliorate the health condition of body. It promotes elimination of toxins, reduces blood sugar and fat stores, and thus purifies one of the harmful residual reserves that damage the physiological makeup of body. It promotes healthy eating habits, develops patience and boost up immune system to prepare body against various physiological conditions. Here are some medical benefits of fasting in Ramadan which in quite some good ways help to develop a healthy bio-system. As the month of Ramadan starts in couple of days from now, we must keep track & acknowledge the medical benefits if offers in addition of it being as a religious obligation.

Fasting promotes Toxin Detoxification: we eat lot of processed foods in our day today consumables. These contain lots of additives which in some cases become toxins in the body and are stored in fats deposits. These promote production of advanced glycation end products (AGEs). In prolonged fasting, fat is burnt down and these toxins are released. The liver, kidneys and other organs in the body which are involved in detoxification eliminate out these toxins.
Fasting Rests Digestive System: Fasting provides rest to digestive organs. The normal physiologic functions especially production of digestive secretions continues but at reduced rates. This helps to maintain balance of fluids in the body. Breakdown of food takes place at steady rates with release of energy also following a gradual pattern. Stomach acids however continue to secrete, that is why patients with peptic ulcer are advised to approach fasting with caution or not to fast till their health condition improves greatly.
Fasting Resolves Inflammatory Response: Research studies claim fasting promotes resolution of inflammatory diseases and allergies as rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis and skin diseases such as psoriasis, with some experts asserting that fasting may promote healing of inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis.
Fasting Reduces Blood Sugar: Fasting increases breakdown of glucose so to continue required energy supply to the body. It reduces production of insulin which rests the pancreas. Glucagon is produced to facilitate the breakdown of glucose. The outcome of which is a reduction in blood sugar.
Fasting Increases Fat breakdown: The first response of the body to fasting is break down of glucose to supply energy and to keep normal metabolism in check. When glucose reserves are exhausted, ketosis begins. This is break down of fats to release energy. The fats stored in kidney and muscles are broken down to release energy which cleanses body of unwanted residual fats that promote cardio vascular and sclerotic diseases.
Fasting stabilizes high blood Pressure: Fasting is one of the non-drug methods of reducing blood pressure. It indirectly helps to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis which is clogging of arteries by fat particles. During fasting, glucose and later fat stores are used to produce energy with metabolic rate also reduced to a steady state and kept within limits. The fear-flight hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenalin are also reduced. This all benefits reduction in blood pressure.
Fasting Promotes Weight loss: Fasting promotes rapid weight loss by reducing the stores of fats in the body. As the weight loss happens gradually over a series of time, it helps to maintain a steady state of health.
Fasting Promotes Healthy diet: It has been observed that fasting reduces craving for processed and dry foods which promotes desire for natural foods, especially water and fruits. This is one way fasting promote healthy lifestyle and thus maintains the normal physiological well being of a person.
Fasting Boosts Immunity: When an individual is on balanced diet in between fasts, this can boost immunity. Elimination of toxins and reduction in fat store also helps the body rejuvenate out of a bad health state. When individuals take fruits to break a fast, they increase the body's store of essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamins A and E are good antioxidants readily available in fruits. They help to boost immunity.
Fasting May Help to Overcome Addictions : Fasting has been found help addicts reduce their cravings, for nicotine, alcohol, caffeine and other substance abuse by developing patience in them. Although there are other regimens required to resolve addictions, fasting can play a role. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, malnourished people, and individuals with cardiac arrhythmias and renal or liver problems are advised to fast after consulting a physician.
(Author is a Research Scholar)

biotechumar@gmail.com

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;