Medical awareness camp organized

Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 09:

 Excise Commissioner, Talat Parvez Rohella on Wednesday inaugurated a Diabetic Screening Camp which was organized by Medanta The Medicity Gurgaon.

Deputy Excise Commissioner, Amarjeet Singh and other Officers of the department were present on the occassion.

A medical team, headed by Dr. Arvind Sharma, conducted check up of 150 officials and Blood Sugar tests and ECG were carried out on the spot.

Aimed to raise awareness about the health hazards occurring due to the hectic and stressful lifestyle, the camp was supervised by Medanta team under the guidance of Sudharshan Sharma and Ashutosh Gupta.

 

 

 

