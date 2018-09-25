Medical assessment camp for specially-abled children organised in Pulwama

PULWAMA, SEPTEMBER 24.
District Development Commissioner Pulwama, GM Dar Monday inaugurated a medical assessment cum measurement camp for specially-abled children at Central Boys High School Pulwama.
The official spokesperson said that the camp was organised under Samagra Shiksha scheme by Education Department in collaboration with Health Department.
Around 200 specially-challenged children from different schools were assessed in the Camp.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that the aim of assessment camp is to provide differently-abled children with specific needs like the hearing aid, wheelchairs, and artificial limbs.
DDC urged upon parents to admit their specially-abled children in schools which would help in their mainstreaming and would pave a path towards inclusive development.
Earlier, DDC also inaugurated measles and rubella vaccination campaign organised by Health Department which was recently introduced nationwide in schools and outreach sessions for Measles elimination and Rubella control. The campaign will cover all children in the age group of 9 months to 18 years in the district to protect from Measles and Rubella virus.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner called upon all the line departments, educational institutions, besides other stakeholders and organizations to extend their full cooperation and support within their respective areas to ensure successful conduct for MR Immunization campaign.
Chief Education Officer, Dy. Chief Medical officer Pulwama, Headmaster Central Boys High School and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.