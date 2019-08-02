Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

August 02, 2019 | Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said that it is up to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to accept his offer to mediate in the Kashmir issue.

“Have they accepted the offer or not (to mediate). Well, it is really up to Prime Minister Modi," Trump said in the White House on Thursday. He said this while replying to a query by a reporter that if he thinks Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

“I met with Prime Minister Khan. I think they are fantastic people — Khan and Modi. I would imagine they can get along really well. But if they wanted somebody to intervene, or to help them; And I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke frankly to India about that. But that been going, that battle, for a long time. If I can, if they wanted to, I would certainly help them,” he added.

Last month, Trump had claimed that Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir issue during a meeting between them in Osaka.

Later, India denied that Modi made any such a request to the US President and However, US State Department had said that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and the US was ready to offer help.