Mediation leads to expeditious disposal of cases, cuts delays: CJ

Jammu, Feb 8:
Observing that mediation can hugely reduce the stress of litigation and delay in judicial delivery system, Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, on Friday exhorted legal practitioners to work towards making mediation as a movement in the state.
“Mediation is a way of life and has a potential to be most effective instrument towards ensuring expeditious disposal of cases through amicable communication and negotiation”, the Chief Justice said while inaugurating 3-day Refresher Workshop on Mediation for Lawyers organized by the Mediation and Conciliation Committee of the High Court in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Government here today.
She sought synergized efforts by the judicial officers and lawyers towards institutionalization of the mechanism of mediation for the larger benefit and satisfaction of the litigant public.
“Mediation has to be taken forward as a movement to deal with ever mounting legal disputes in the society”, she maintained and said that it is the best alternate medium of justice dispensation.
The Chief Justice called for optimum use of mediation by the judges and lawyers for the larger interest on the people in distress.
“Resolution by Mediation facilitates the parties to decide the outcome of the decision themselves and come out with a more satisfying resolution of disputes,” she said.
The Chief Justice while recognizing and appreciating the value of Mediation in today’s world of chaos and confusion, exhorted upon all the stakeholders to contribute their part in this regard.
“Judges and lawyers should make earnest efforts to engage the parties to take the path of mediation in addressing their disputes. This can also help in reducing the pendency of chronic cases,” she said.
Justice TashiRabstan, Chairman Mediation and Conciliation Committee, J&K HC, in his welcome address, said that an amicable resolution of disputes is the civilization and essence of ancient India and this must be carried forward with great vigour and devotion.
He gave the status of the functioning of the Mediation Centres in the State adding that the Committee has provided training to number of Mediation lawyers.