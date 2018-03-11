Media’s narrative not people’s narrative: VC IUST

Newspapers still relevant in times of social media boom: Malik
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 10:
The narrative crafted by media is not the narrative of the people, Islamic University of Science of Technology (IUST) Vice Chancellor, Mushtaq Siddiqi said Saturday.
Siddiqi, who was the chief guest at the 10th publication anniversary function of Rising Kashmir, said the media houses in India were crafting a narrative. which does not represent the people.
“Media should not follow the narrative of the political class but of the people,” he said. “Unfortunately, media represents the political class and not the real feeling of the common people who are starving, farmer deaths, pathetic condition of schools and hospitals.”
Siddiqui said he had once asked a friend in Germany whether journalists were crafting the narrative or if it were the politicians.
He said people take newspapers as a gospel truth, which should make journalists more responsible.
“I have a friend in Europe whose father was a journalist but she had not taken journalism as a profession because her father had told her that if she becomes a journalist, she did not have to be a nationalist,” Siddiqi said.
“Today the narrative of the public has been taken over by an ultra-nationalist narrative and this is happening not only in India but across the world,” he said. “People even across Europe and Macedonia have become ultra nationalists, which is bad.”
Siddiqi said he was witness to the fall of Berlin Wall and if he would have picked a stone, he would have made a fortune out of it.
“People who kept the stones, made a fortune out of it,” he said.
Congratulating Rising Kashmir family for reaching the milestone of 10 years, the IUST VC said in a conflict region, it was difficult to sustain a newspaper.
Speaking on the occasion, veteran journalist Muhammad Sayeed Malik, who was the guest of honour said in the past newspapers used to advance communication and in the era of social media now, they still existed because they are relevant.
“Keeping in mind the financial constraints media has these days, it is a matter of promise that Rising Kashmir existed for 10 years,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari said Kashmir was a place of attributions and accusations.
He said Rising Kashmir had reached this important milestone of 10 years of publication.
“We have had shortcomings because we are human beings not angels, yet we strived and existed due to the efforts of our team,” Bukhari said.
Siddiqi and Malik released the special collector’s supplement of Rising Kashmir, ‘Decade of Difference in Journalism’ showcasing the 10-year-long journey of the newspaper.
On the occasion, the Kashmir Media House, which besides the English daily, ‘Rising Kashmir’ constitutes of its sister publications, Urdu daily Buland Kashmir, Kashmiri daily Sangarmaal and Urdu weekly Kashmir Parcham, distributed awards for its best staffers for year 2016 and 2017.
The awardees for 2016 included senior deputy editor Rising Kashmir, Fayaz Wani; Irshad Ahmad of the ground staff; Shaiq Ahmad layout designer with Urdu daily Buland Kashmir; Shoiab Wani sub-editor Kashmiri daily Sangarmal; Farooq Javed Khan photo editor Kashmir Media House (KMH); Umar Farooq Khan Amiri, manager administration and marketing KMH; and Raashid Maqbool executive editor Kashmir Parcham.
For 2017, the awards were given to senior editor Bulund Kashmir, Maqbool Sahil; layout designer Rising Kashmir, Aga Shahi; assistant manager KMG Shaharyar Bukhari; and Rising Kashmir bureau chief Jammu, Syed Amjad Shah.
The awardees were given cash prize and citations.
Mementoes were also presented to Rising Kashmir op-ed editors Shoeb Hamid and Daanish bin Nabi, and layout designer Sameer Bhat for bringing out the 100-page special supplement. The function was organised for the Rising Kashmir family and the staffers of Kashmir Media House.
