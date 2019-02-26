Media workshop held at Shopian

Shopian,February 25:
Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar today organized one-day media workshop for journalists at meeting Hall mini secretariat Arhama Shopian
Around 50 working journalists from Pulwama and Shopian districts participated the day-long workshop, titled “Vartalap”. The programme has been organized by PIB with support from District Information Centre Shopian.
During the event, number of experts shared their views about various topics including, role of media persons, government sponsored schemes, developments and other initiatives.
Terming media as a fourth pillar of democracy, District Development Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmad said that media has a great role in dissemination of information regarding various sectors of the government to the people, including centre and state level schemes. He hailed the role of media fraternity of the district for playing their positive role in highlighting the developmental activities of the administration. He urged upon media persons to maintain coordination and bridge the gap between people and administration .
Deputy Director PIB Ghulam Abbas, Editor Doordarshan News Shabir Ahmad, senior journalists, officers of various departments and journalists attended the workshop.