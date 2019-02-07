About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Media professionals imparted VVPAT training at Kathua

Published at February 07, 2019


Jammu, FEBURARY 6:-

 With a view to spread electoral literacy among the voters, District Election Authority, Kathua organised awareness cum training program for media professionals regarding EVM/VVPAT under the supervision of District Election Officer, Rohit Khajuria on Wednesday.
Media professionals were imparted training on the subject by the national level master trainer Chand Kishore who is also the Deputy District Election Officer and stressed upon the trainees to take keen interest in the training programme so that poll process will be carried out smoothly and in a peaceful manner, an official added.

