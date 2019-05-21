About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Media persons hold interaction session at Baitul Hilal, join Iftaar with children

Speakers at the ‘Iftaar Interaction Session’ with children at J&K Yateem Foundation’s orphanage Baitul Hilal at Jawahar Nagar called for taking appropriate measures to safeguard self respect and dignity of children at orphanages in Kashmir.
They highlighted the need to put in place transparent, accountable and professional administrative structure for carving out more success stories from the orphanages across the State.
Speaking on the occasion senior journalist Altaf Hussain while appreciating various reformative initiatives taken by JKYF stressed upon the Organization’s management to focus on measures that would safeguard the self respect and dignity of children brought up in the orphanage. He urged to review and improve upon the modus operandi of management of orphanage. He proposed open discussion and brain storming sessions with the managements of orphanages so that inconsistencies, loopholes and probable abuses could be eliminated.
TV journalist and President Kashmir Press Club, Shujaul Haq stressed the need to focus on creating more success stories out of those children lodged at the orphanages. Acknowledging the contribution of JKYF in the social service sector, Haq asked the JKYF management to lay emphasis on best & quality education of the children. He offered to facilitate establishing a library at BAITUL HILAL.
DDK Srinagar News Head, Salman Qazi appreciated the acumen and intelligence of children of BAITUL HILAL and exuded confidence in their capabilities. He expressed his commitment to contribute whatever maximum possible for the best and productive career of the children.
Journalist Majid Jehangir of Daily Tribune enjoined upon the students to work honestly, smartly and with hard work and dedication to achieve their desired career goals.
Journalists Sahil Sofi of Srinagar Times, Haroon from CNS, Tariq from Zee Salam Channel and others also expressed their views during the session.
Earlier, all the children with different backgrounds confidently introduced themselves at the session. All the children expressed themselves freely and communicated their ideas about careers and aim in life. The session was positive and encouraging experience for the children.
Senior volunteer and former JKYF Chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone gave a brief resume of the activities of JKYF.
Senior JKYF volunteer, Dr Ahmad Hussain Gazi presented vote of thanks while another senior volunteer Master Mohammad Amin Bhat conducted the proceedings. Later, all visiting media persons had Iftaar with children at Common Dastarkhwaan (Dining Sheet).
All those present offered Maghrib (Evening) prayers led by 12th standard student Mohammad Yasin.

 

