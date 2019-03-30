Media persons briefed on MCC at Shopian

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election office Shopian today organized an awareness programme for the media persons to sensitize them about the electoral process and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabah (LS) elections, here at mini secretariat Arhama Shopian.

Around 20 persons from both Print and Electronic media participated in the programme and got themselves familiarized with the MCC and other latest technologies related to the electoral process.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Mohammed Saleem Malik ( Nodal officer MCC) gave a résumé on the Model Code of Conduct and its implementation. Highlighting the role of media persons in the implementation of MCC, ADDC urged media persons to follow the MCC guidelines strictly. He said that two new apps namely “c-VIGIL” and “Suvidha” have been launched by the Election Commission of India for the electorates to file online complaints with regards to violation of MCC.

He informed that the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will be looking after paid news and surrogate advertising which is deemed as an electoral offense. He also informed about the guidelines for displaying of flags, banners and other campaign-related materials.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shabir Hussain said that the objective of organizing such programmes is to aware the media fraternity about MCC and MCMC for the free and fair election.

AROs and other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.