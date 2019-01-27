Media fraternity condemns incident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 26:
Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) on Saturday strongly condemned the barring of media persons to perform their professional duties on the eve of Republic Day parade at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here in Sonwar.
The JKEF in a statement said that barring journalists from covering parade is an attack on the freedom of the press. “Barring journalists to cover R-Day parade at SK Stadium Srinagar depicts Govt's callous approach towards media persons. The journalists are always bearing burnt and such actions indicate that how tough it is to work in Kashmir,” the statement said; adding that JK editors always stand for the cause of media fraternity, thus condemn such action and appealed the authorities to look into the matter and ensure such actions are not repeated.
The spokesperson of KJA said, "We demand strict action against the police officers responsible for stopping journalists at the event and also those responsible for harassing and attacking journalists in past.”
Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) strongly condemn the repeated assault on journalists across Valley and ask the governor administration to come clean on its diktat to blacklist some of the reputed journalists from covering the official event on January 26.
In a statement, the spokesperson KWJA said that these are not isolated incidents of harassment against journalists but there is a pattern in it. In past week journalists were barred from covering professional duty in Baramullah and they were targeted with pellets in Shopian. This situation has become alarming and life threatening for journalists. “Today’s incident of blacklisting some of the internationally reputed journalists indicates that the institutions of the state are out to attack freedom of speech and expression in Kashmir with impunity. If these are isolated incidents as claimed by some officials, then the government should identify the individuals involved in targeting journalists and take legal action against them. They must be exposed,” The spokesperson said
The spokesperson further said the institutions like Press Council of India, International Federation of Journalists, Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, International Press Institute, International Center for Journalists, European Federation of Journalists, American Press Institute, Center for Media and Democracy and UNESCO should take cognizance of the grave situation for journalists working in Jammu and Kashmir.