Media delegations call on Dir Info

Jammu, December 08:
Several media delegations Saturday called on Director Information and Public Relations Tariq Ahmad Zargar here and discussed the overall media scenario and functioning of the fourth estate in the state.
Joint Director (HQ) Jammu Naresh Kumar and other officers of the department were also present on the occasion.
The delegations which met the Director Information include All Jammu Newspapers Editor Association led by their President Ravinder Singh along with its members, President Press Club Jammu Ashwani Kumar along with members, A K Sawhney of J&K Newspapers Editor Forum along with members from Kashmir Division, and Kuldeep Gupta, Coordinator JK Press Association Jammu.
During the interaction, the deputations projected various issues concerning them.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Information assured the media delegations that all of their projected issues would be looked into and necessary steps would be taken to redress them.
He said the department is taking various measures to facilitate the working of media fraternity in the state and all possible steps would be undertaken to provide an amicable environment to media persons to discharge their professional duties.