Media credibility and paradigm shift in Indian Media

June 28, 2019 | Tasaduq Hidayat

Journalism today looks like a proverbial powder keg and unethical

Ethics are the courteous set of morals and doctrine. They are about value systems, structuring belief systems and providing an outright crackerjack code of morals for media credibility. In Journalism, ethics are of prime importance serving as moral gatekeeper in identifying moral and immoral values and helping to resolve antagonistic claims. Ethics delineate for society the competing values and principles inherent in emerging moral predicaments. In addition, the knowledge of ethical principles can make a difference in our social and professional behaviour.

Media credibility is the subjective and objective believability of a source or message of media. Media credibility is dynamic, lively and has direct link with ethics of Journalism. It is closely related to Surveillance function of media. However, nowadays, the mainstream media is working in a completely different manner and is like the proverbial powder keg, violent and unethical.

Media stories are presented in such a way that it may appear as a complete picture of the event or information but the media presents and projects the opinion bias of a select few or select group usually corporate or political which is accepted as voice of the people. Umberto Eco (Italian Philosopher) termed it as “Selected populism” in his fourteen forms of Fascism (UR-Fascism).

Studies conducted in various countries have arrived at different conclusions about media credibility. According to Johansson and Kaye in 1998, people are less likely to rely on the media they do not perceive as credible. Therefore, credibility is crucial for conventional media and new media (Internet). Flanagin and Metzger (2001) argued that a large part of media credibility studies focused on traditional media, but these studies have either neglected the Internet or World Wide Web. According to Fogg (2003), media credibility also depends on how people utilize media or internet. When people are using online media, they must place some trust on it. Therefore, the media credibility is becoming an increasingly important factor in media ethics and is becoming an important topic to understand in the field of communication (Lu and Andrews, 2006).

Media has entered into a golden age of content. Innovation within the content space has been largely driven by and accomplished through the continued digitization of content, the tectonic shifts happening in media content is redesigning and reforming the ethical code of professional Journalism. However, the paradigm shifts in the digital epoch brings new ethical tribulations which are primarily associated with apprehensions of media ethics, such as targeting or insulting a particular religion or community, encroaching and intruding social standards etc.

Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and the free ‘press’ freedom of press is a precious privilege. Unfortunately due to the concentration of ownership of media in various countries like India, the freedom of press is being used as a tool for intentionally insulting particular community or religion. In 2014-2015 Charlie Hebdo (French satirical weekly magazine) released cartoons of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and some national TV channels in India also showed the cartoons openly while condemning the attack on Charlie Hebdo in 2015. Insulting a community or religious sentiments is crime under section 295 A of IPC with imprisonment of two- three years or with fine or with both. The political debates on Indian TV channels and the panellists including the moderator misuse the freedom of speech by propagating hate speech. The manipulation strategies of media are completely against the code of ethics of Journalism. The top most priority of Media should be surveillance and accuracy but media is acting as a jury which is a big slap on Independent Judiciary principle. This kind of Journalism falls under Fascism spectrum. Lawrence Britt termed one feature of fascism as “Controlled Mass media”.

In India, Mass media is controlled by few people or groups of people (Concentration of ownership of media) and these groups of people have direct affiliation with different political parties. Thus framing of analysis is done in such a way that it is completely in support of the established privilege. Noam Chomsky in propaganda model termed the relationship of mass media and Government corporate as intertwined. The ideology of these political parties is being disseminated through mass media and that is a deterrent to the free press.

According to Ethics of Journalism, mass media should be open to all parties but influenced by none. However, mass media is biased, unbalanced and due to the slant reporting it presents information which is vicious circle of unfairness. For example, Yoga day was given so much coverage that Bihar Children Deaths went almost unreported on Indian mainstream media. Chennai water shortage is almost absent in news debates whereas ‘statues’ or mandir politics are on the top priority. During Elections not even lynching case was debated on, instead complete coverage was given to election campaigns.

Media credibility depends on truth, accuracy, objectivity and balance. These elements are also the elements of code of ethics and first postulate principle of Social responsibility theory of media (1947). In simple words you earn credibility when you follow the ethics, and those who do not followthe ethics- they will not be able to earn much credibility. Media credibility is directly proportional to media ethics. More the following of ethical standards, more will be the credibility.

National media has become judgmental which is contrary to its basic objective function of factual reporting. In debates media can take opinions but during reporting of events media cannot impose its own opinion or opinion of political leaders. However, the National media has taken news dissemination to unethical levels by being judgemental. The Tweets of political leaders in power are discussed in news and the information in news is presented according to that opinion. Media channels thus are dramatizing ‘sensationalizing’ the stories by literally ‘pushing it down your throat’. These tweets and blogs are not following the ethical code and its proper structure. Thus bringing them on the platform of mainstream media is just violating the professional standard of journalism. Instead of evolving responsibility, media has regressed to biased presentations.

The online media is evolving day by day and the traditional media is struggling to survive. That perhaps is the reason that electronic and print mediums are adopting the trend of online media for reporting and analyzing stories. On one side it has lowered the barriers of communication and broadened information distribution to global audience but on the flipside of it, this trend has encroached the structural code of ethics. Reforming the code of ethics within the framework of law and secularism, traditional media can develop strategies to compete with digital media. Media should work within the framework of ethics and should not be based on perceptions in today’s epochal change of media landscape. Political journalism should not be influenced by blogs and social networking sites but it should acknowledge general code of ethics.

Every responsible media group has a full fledged code of conduct based on ethical and professional standard given by Press council of India (under Press Council Act, 1978). These media groups must accept and act according to these ethics. Media credibility was discussed by First and second Press commissions and was also recommended by both commissions of its free functioning and going against the ethics means rejecting the philosophy of press commissions.

