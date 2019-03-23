Media Certification & Monitoring Committee constituted for Bandipora

March 23, 2019 |

The Bandipora District Election Authority today constituted a Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) to keep a check on cases of paid news in the district.

The constitution of MCMC at district level is mandated under election rules. The committee will scrutinize print and electronic media to identify political advertisements in the garb of news in the media and will also certify advertisements in the electronic media.

District Election Officer Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza will head the committee while District Information Officer will be its Member Secretary.

One of the members of the committee will be a social media expert as per the modified guidelines of ECI instructing for inclusion thereof in view of increasing concern about the emerging role of social media in the spread of information. Social media advertisements of candidates will also come under the model code and it has to go through the same pre-certification process which is followed for advertisements in print and electronic media.

The Media Cell will function round the clock and the people can contact on 01957-225365 to register their complaints.

