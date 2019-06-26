Media bodies condemn Jeelani’s arrest

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A number of the media organizations Tuesday condemned the arrest of the editor of prominent Urdu daily, Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, in an overnight raid.

The Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum strongly condemned the arrest of Afaaq editor Ghulam Jeelani Qadri.

“There is no justification for police in arresting a person in three decades old case. Unfortunately, police had declared him absconder while he used to be present in office and coming out with daily newspaper,” the JKEF spokesman said.

The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) denounced what it termed was a shocking raid on the residence of its senior member, Jeelani Qadri.

Qadri, 62, a hypertensive, and was arrested despite having spent 35 years in public life.

Police invoked a 1990 case registered against eight journalists and editors. Of the eight “accused’, two veterans are no more – Sofi Ghulam Mohammad of ‘Srinagar Times’ and Ghulam Mohammad Aarif of ‘Daily Hamdard’.

“It is still not known why Qadri was singled out for allegedly defying the due process of law in a case he is not aware about. Qadri said he does not know how and why he was declared a proclaimed offender. The case is curious because the same police station verified and attested the antecedents of the editor for issuance of the passport twice in last 30 years,” a statement issued here by the KEG said.

KEG regretted the way a senior editor was declared proclaimed “offender in books and finally arrested him during the dead of the night. “

The Kashmir Workers Journalists Association (KWJA) and Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) also strongly condemned the arrest of Qadri.

They termed the arrest of Qadri in 28-year-old case as an attack on press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The arrest has come at a time when the press freedom is under severe and sustained attack in the Valley,” they said.

“We appeal Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene so that the senior editor is set free.”

The Kashmir Union of Working Journalists also condemned the arrest.

It said the arrest was aimed at muzzling the voice of local press.

"Qadri was attending office on daily basis and there was absolutely no need for carrying out a midnight raid at his residence. The working journalists here are wondering about the timing of execution of the warrant which has been issued 26 years ago. We demand immediate release of the editor and a probe into the midnight arrest,” it said.