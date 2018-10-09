About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Media barred from reporting

Published at October 09, 2018

Don’t cover polls against wishes of locals: Police


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar, Oct 08:

At Darbul area of Hamdania ward of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), locals barred the media personnel discharging their duties from entering into two polling booths.
The two booths witnessed brisk polling with rows of men and women standing in queues to cast their votes.
However, locals stationed outside the polling station stopped media persons from going inside polling booths.
A group of youth stopped a female journalist, Farzana Mumtaz and a team of Rising Kashmir reporters saying they were not allowed to go inside the polling station despite having cards issued by the Election Commission.
While locals stopped media, the Police officers posted on duty at the polling station acted as “mute spectators”.
“If they don’t want media to cover polling, then you should respect it,” a Police official of the rank of inspector said.



