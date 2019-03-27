Mechanism in place for time-bound redressal of public grievances: Sharma

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Tuesday claimed that robust mechanism has been put in place to ensure time bound redressal of the grievances being projected by the people.

As per an official, the Advisor was interacting with several deputations from across the state that had come for redressal of their grievances during the public redressal camp here at Convention, Canal Road, Jammu.

The Advisor, while talking to the delegations, said that all the issues put forth by deputations would be taken up for necessary action after examination for their redressal. He said that necessary directions have been passed to the concerned departments for adherence and quick disposal of the grievances and issues projected by people.

Senior officers of PDD, PHE, Housing and Urban Development, Revenue and Divisional Administration were also present during the public redressal camp, the official said.

He added that around 46 delegations comprising more than 450 people and individuals met the Advisor and sought early redressal of their issues and grievances.

Deputation from Panchayat Panshia block Chiralla Doda district demanded opening of a bank branch in their locality

Deputation from Takipora Shopian raised several issues of PHE Sector and demanded connecting their area with the Takipora- Tengpora Water Supply scheme.

In-service engineers of PHE Department demanded capacity building by way of sending them to higher qualifications like M-tech and different technical courses.

Deputation from Shakti Nagar demanded repair of the road from Shakti Nagar to Tope Sherkhania.

Mahore deputation raised several issues related to PHE, R&B and PDD and demanded for immediate redressal.

Anganwari workers deputation demanded an increase in their monthly remuneration.

Deputation from Channi Rama raised sewerage issue in their area and demanded construction of underground Nallah in their area.

Chairman Municipal Committee, Devsar Kulgam while interacting with the Advisor raised several issues of the Municipal Committee especially those related to housing and urban Development, R&B and PDD.

Jammu wine Traders Association raised several issues related to the Excise policy.

Deputation from Talab khitakan raised the issue of illegal constructions in their area.

Deputation form Basantgarh Tehsil Kastigarh raised the issue of construction of link Road from Saras to basantgarh.

Deputation of Nallah Panchayat , Sunderbani raised several issues related to PDD, PHE and coinstruction of roads from Village Makal to Bhatta Tala.

Nador deputation demanded construction of link road from Kattal battal road to Village Nadore in Nagrota

Deputation from Ramgarh, Samba demanded relocating the site of the new Degree College being constructed in the area.

Deputation from Paddar, Kishtawar demanded establishment of Special division at Tehsil Paddar on the pattern of special division Bhaleesa in Doda. Besides, construction and up gradation of roads leading to Machail Mata shrine and other link roads, establishing mini Hydro power projects were also raised.

Deputation of residents of Martta Plakh Mohalla Jamwal , Tehsil Basholi , Kathua raised several issues relating to up gradation of schools, construction of link roads and several other issues.

Deputatation of villages from Barota to Rangnoor camp, Ramnagar, Samba demanded providing pacca cemented bund on banks of Basanter/ Devak rivers for protection of the houses and agricultural land of the areas, the official added.

Deputation from Sallan, Kathua demanded opening of new degree college at their area.

Several other delegations and individuals put-forth their issues pertaining to PHE, PWD, service related grievances, land compensation, revenue record, construction of roads, and other related issues, said the official.