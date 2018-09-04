Mechanic dies during scuffle at Saida Kadal; family, shopkeepers appeal DGP for justice

musaibmehraj007@gmail.com
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 03:
Tahir Ahmad Sheikh a resident of Batamaloo died on the spot after a scuffle with several persons at New Rangar Stop, Saida Kadal here on Saturday.
A car mechanic by profession, Ahmad was running his automobile workshop at Ashai Bagh Saida Kadal for last 25 years and after a scuffle that claimed his life.
The victim’s family alleged that Tahir got involved in a scuffle with the accused along with other persons, during which Tahir got choked and died on the spot.
“It was actually Tahir’s nephew who was involved in an argument with the accused. Tahir was informed about the incident and he ran towards the spot to rescue his nephew. But he himself got involved in the scuffle,” said Zahid, one of the relatives of the victim.
Zahir said his clothes were torn and in the process, Tahir got choked and was unconscious. People around took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
The family lodged an FIR against the accused who was later detained in the concerned police station.
Officials at Police Station Nigeen told Rising Kashmir that the accused has been arrested and the investigations are going on.
“It was a scuffle between the two that resulted in the death of the victim, medical reports are still awaited and investigations are going on at the moment,” an official said.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers association at Ashai Bagh Saida Kadal observed a strike on Monday and held a protest demonstration and marched towards the concerned police station.
The victim’s family and Ashai Bagh Development Committee have appealing the Director General of Police (DGP) to intervene in the matter so that justice is delivered to the deceased’s family.
“Rumours are spreading all over the fact that the family of accused is trying to use his political as well as financial power to mislead the post-mortem reports so that the accused will sneak through easily from the hands of police and law. So we are requesting DGP to take cognizance of the matter so that justice is delivered,” relatives of the deceased said.