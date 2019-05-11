Meat, essential commodities’ price sky rocket

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com asks for strict action

The rates of essential commodities including meat, vegetables and fruits have sky rocketed, while the divisional commissioner Kashmir held a meeting and directed for booking those shopkeepers who resort to exorbitant rates.

While consumers complain of arbitrary price hike by traders and shopkeepers of vegetables, chicken and meat, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan held a meeting with Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Police and Legal Metrological officials.

Official sources said that he has given strict directions to administration for booking those butchers who sell meat at exorbitant rates.

Consumers said that meat is sold at Rs 500/ kg, chicken at Rs 170/Kg and the rates of vegetables and fruits vary from shop to shop.

When contacted Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, Muhammad Qasim Wani told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the price of vegetables has been fixed as per the market rate.

He said that rates of other items have been slashed as per rates of March month.

“Rates of meat per Kg has been fixed at Rs 440, chicken Rs 150 per Kg,” the director told KNS.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has given strict directions to police and Legal Metrological departments to book those shopkeepers who violate the government fixed rate list.

He said that joint teams have been formed to implement government rates and take action against violators. (KNS)