Measures to decongest traffic around Srinagar Intl Airport on anvil

DC Budgam asks regulatory authorities to work in synergy
DC Budgam asks regulatory authorities to work in synergy
Rising kashmir NewsBudgam, Dec 28:
The District administration Budgam is taking slew of regulatory measures to decongest traffic around Srinagar airport, particularly during peak hours.
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting and took a string of decisions to overcome the problem.
The meeting was attended by Director, Srinagar Airport, Flight Lieutenant Akash Deep Mathur, ADC Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Additional SP Budgam Majid, District Information Officer, Budgam, DySP Traffic Rural Budgam, concerned officers of state police and central paramilitary forces.
Referring to ongoing peak session of Umrah pilgrimage and consequent traffic congestion, the DC stressed on better synergy among the district administration, airport authorities and security establishment. The concerned were instructed to curb the congestion during the peak hours and peak seasons by way of regulating the passage of people and vehicles in and around the Airport. Instructions were also issued for limiting more than the required number of vehicles/people accompanying/receiving the passengers.
The need for the measures was felt in the backdrop of frequent traffic congestion in and around the Airport and inconvenience caused to the people. The changes made would ease the congestion and provide convenient and hassle-free travel for the general public, the DC said.
Regarding the safety and security of the Airport and the people traveling in and out, a slew of measures were also listed.
Meanwhile, Director, Srinagar Airport appreciated the role of the district administration in promptly addressing the issue of sanitation by coordinating with the SMC authorities.