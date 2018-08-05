Measles breaks defence mechanism among children, say health experts

Media sensitization workshop held ahead of massive measles campaign in JK
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 04:
Health experts on Saturday said measles, a serious infection in children breaks their defensive mechanism, making them susceptible to the illness, which is one of the major causes of mortality across the globe.
“Measles breaks the defence mechanism among children and lands them in other diseases too. It takes children three years to fight the disease which is also causing deaths,” said Dr Pradeep Haldar, Deputy Commissioner (Immunization), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India during a media sensitization workshop here.
The workshop was attended by journalists working with local and national media outlets ahead of the massive measles-rubella (MR) campaign which will begin next month.
He said immunization is one of the most effective and cost-effective ways to protect children’s lives and their futures. “Through full immunization coverage, we can make sure that the benefits of life-saving vaccines reach every child.”
The upcoming campaign aimed to achieve the goals of measles elimination and rubella/Congenital Rubella Control (CRS) control by 2020 will cover 4333540 children in the state.
Dr Haldar said the recently introduced MR campaign will be provided free in schools, in health facilities and at outreach session sites to achieve the goals of the largest public health program.
Under the national MR campaign, this vaccine is to be administered as a single shot to children in the age group of 9 months to less than 15 years.
According to health experts have observed that the maximum number of cases of measles and rubella in India were among children less than 15 years of age prompting them to cover the age group.
Measles health experts said continues to be highly infectious and kills many infants and young children. Similarly, rubella, a mild self-limiting viral illness causes Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) during the early pregnancy.
“Rubella may result in spontaneous abortion, stillbirth, serious birth defects, which is a public health concern,” said Dr Srinivasan, regional team leader World Health Organisation (WHO) for northern Indian states.
He said children who are suffering from high fever or any other serious disease (like unconsciousness, have fits, etc) or admitted in hospitals or susceptible to serious allergies as a result of measles-rubella vaccination in the past be excluded from vaccination.
Dr Srinivasan said high CRS burden is found in countries which are not using rubella vaccines adding estimated 40-5o thousand CRS cases are reported annually.
He also said school-going children will be vaccinated at schools and non-school going children shall be covered through outreach activity in the community.
“If the child has not been vaccinated there remains the danger of the child contracting measles and rubella. The child should be vaccinated in the campaign even if he/she has already been given MR/MMR vaccine. This will enable them to fight against measles and rubella,” said Dr Srinivasan.
On the occasion, Dr Samir Mattoo, Director, Family Welfare J&K, presented the overall preparedness for the MR campaign.
“The task is extremely large and we are sure it will be successfully launched and completed with the support of departments like Education and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS),” he said.
The event was organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, Directorate of Family Welfare MCH & Immunization with support from WHO and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Rajbagh Srinagar.
Dr Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer JK, said they will cover all government and private schools as 80% target children will start from September and the rest vaccinated in schools in the first phase 20% will be covered by outreach and sweep sessions.
Addressing the gathering Sonia Sarkar, Communication Officer, UNICEF India said Media has been long-standing partners in the fight against polio.
“We seek your support to ensure that children, no matter where they live, are immunized vaccination not only saves children’s lives but ensure a healthy and productive future,” she said.
Sarkar said the campaign started from February 2017 and by July this year, it has successfully vaccinated more than 9.97 crore children across 21 state/UTs.
“Rumors and misconceptions and inaccurate information were disseminated through social media in some states which had affected the campaign at the early stage,” she said.
Officials also said the state government in partnership with WHO and UNICEF has been engaging civil society, media as a critical stakeholder, to create trust and address myths around immunization to ensure every child gets a fair start.
“Immunization is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions that currently averts an estimated 2 to 3 million deaths every year globally,” they said.
India has one of the largest immunization programmes in the word, in terms of a number of beneficiaries, geographical coverage and quantities of vaccine used, with nearly 26 million newborn babies targeted for immunization each year.
Over 9 million immunization sessions are held every year cross the country. However, despite this extensive coverage, only 65 percent of the children in India received all vaccines during the first years of their life.
