MD SIDCO, Director I&C visit IGC Lassipora, interact with unit holders

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Managing Director SIDCO Ravinder Kumar and Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah Thursday visited Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) Lassipora, Pulwama and interacted with unitholders there.

During the visit, both the officers interacted with the Industrial Associations who apprised them about various issues being confronted by the entrepreneurs at IGC Lassipora.

Issues like erratic supply of electricity and problem of non-availability of water for the usage of the unitholders were among various issues highlighted on the occasion. The matter with regard to electricity was taken up with Chief Engineer (Electric) while as the SIDCO officials were directed to ensure round-the-clock supply of water to the industrial units.

They also had an interaction with the leather unitholders at the Industrial Growth Centre. The concerned leather unit holders flagged the issue of non-functioning of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The SIDCO authorities informed that up-gradation of the ETP is underway and will be completed expeditiously.

The officers also inspected Bone Mill units and listened to the issues of the unitholders. Besides they also took stock of progress on the construction of Food Park at Lasssipora.

General Manager J&K SIDCO, Superintending Engineer SIDCO, Project Manager DIC Pulwama and other concerned were also present on the occasion.